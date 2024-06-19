Hundreds gather for memorial mass on 30th anniversary of Loughinisland massacre

Hundreds of people gathered for a memorial mass to mark the 30th anniversary of the Loughinisland massacre on Tuesday night.

Six Catholic men were killed and five others injured when two loyalist gunmen burst into The Heights Bar in the Co Down village in 1994.

They opened fire on locals watching the Republic of Ireland play Italy in the World Cup in the United States.

No-one has ever been brought to justice.

Credit: Pacemaker

Those murdered were Barney Green, 87, Adrian Rogan, 34, Malcolm Jenkinson, 53, Daniel McCreanor, 59, Patrick O’Hare, 35, and Eamon Byrne, 39.

Five others were injured in the attack.

Taoiseach Simon Harris vowed to continue to “speak up for victims”.

Mr Harris told the Dail he completely condemned what happened, adding: “Just because there’s a passage of time, it doesn’t mean that these issues can be ignored.”

The Irish Government has begun a legal case against the UK under the European Convention on Human Rights over the controversial Northern Ireland Troubles Legacy Act.

Asked about the progress that had been made in the Government’s case, he said: “I think all parties in this house, and certainly all parties in Northern Ireland, have rightly come together to condemn and oppose the Legacy Act that has been introduced by the British government.

“We will continue to speak out and speak up for victims, for survivors, for the need for justice, for truth and for reconciliation.

“I intend to meet with the British prime minister after the result of the UK election, this is one of the many issues I wish to discuss.”

The UK’s Legacy Act looks to end legal proceedings relating to the Troubles by granting immunity to people who co-operate with the Independent Commission for Reconciliation and Information Recovery.

Catch up with the latest UTV Live on ITVX

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.