Police have been given a further 24 hours to question a man arrested on suspicion of murder.

The 67-year-old was arrested after the body of 74-year-old Michael McConville was found in a house on the Annaghmare Road in Crossmaglen on Saturday 15 July.

The victim was found in the bathroom of the property with severe head injuries that the PSNI believe were caused by a weapon.

Police had previously been granted a 36-hour extension to question the suspect.

“Officers responded to a report of the death of a man in a property shortly after 7pm,” Detective Chief Inspector Anthony Kelly said Mr McConville said.

“Sadly, the man, whom we can now name as Michael McConville, was pronounced dead at the scene.

“He was located in a bathroom with serious head injuries, believed to have been caused by a weapon.”

Mr Kelly has urged anyone with information that could help the investigation to speak to police.

“My thoughts, and that of my team, are with Mr McConville’s family and friends at this sad and also distressing time,” he said.

“A murder investigation is currently under way and a man, aged 67, arrested on suspicion of murder remains in custody as inquiries continue.

“I am appealing to anyone who may have information that could assist our investigation to contact detectives on 101.

“If you noticed, or heard, anything untoward in the Annaghmare Road area between Friday evening June 14 and Saturday June 16 please get in touch quoting reference number 1435 15/06/24.”

