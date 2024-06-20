Police have confirmed a man has died following a crash with a police vehicle in Londonderry on Wednesday.Inspector Cherith Adair from the PSNI's Collision Investigation Unit said the crash happened around 1pm.

The officer said the crash involved a police vehicle driven by a contracted member of police staff and a motorcycle in the vicinity of Maydown Police Station.

“Officers attended the scene along with our colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service, however the motorcyclist sadly passed away later in hospital. “Our thoughts are with the family at this time and an investigation to establish the circumstances is now underway.“The Collision Investigation Unit is appealing to anyone who may have any information or to anyone who may have been travelling in the area at the time and captured any dash-cam or other footage that could assist enquiries to get in touch on 101, quoting reference number 701 of 19/06/24.”

