A man and woman have escaped injury after shots were reportedly fired through the front window of a house in Coleraine.

Police described the shooting as "particularly reckless" and said "we a re lucky that we are not investigating a murder this morning".

Investigations are now underway into the incident which happened at Glenvarna Drive last night.

"Police received a report that a number of shots had been fired through the front window of a house at around 11.30pm on Thursday night," a PSNI spokesperson said.

"This was a particularly reckless attack in a built up area and thankfully a man and woman who were in the house at the time of the incident were not injured."

They continued: “We are lucky that we are not investigating a murder this morning.

"There is no place in society for criminals who think they have the right to put the community at risk in this way.

"Our investigation has commenced and we are keen to speak to anyone who was in the Glenvarna Drive area on Thursday evening and who may have noticed any suspicious activity, or captured dash-cam or doorbell footage, which could help the investigation.

"Anyone with information should contact detectives in Coleraine on 101."

