A man who died in a crash in Londonderry on Wednesday has been named as Richard Edwards.

The 68-year-old, who was from the area, passed away in hospital following the collision involving a motorcycle and a police vehicle in the vicinity of Maydown PSNI Station.

They said: “We received a report shortly after 1pm of a collision involving a police vehicle driven by a contracted member of police staff and a motorcycle in the vicinity of Maydown Police Station.

“Officers attended the scene along with our colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service, however the motorcyclist sadly passed away later in hospital.

“Our thoughts are with the family at this time and an investigation is now underway to establish the circumstances.

“The Collision Investigation Unit is appealing to anyone who may have any information which may assist with our investigation, or who may have been travelling in the area at the time and captured any dash-cam or other footage, to get in touch on 101."

