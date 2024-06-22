Three police officers have been left injured after they were assaulted while attending a report of pellet guns being fired at members of the public at a shopping centre in Londonderry.

Five arrests were made following the incident on Friday evening.

“At around 7.15pm, police attended a report of BB/pellet guns being fired at members of the public in a shopping centre," a police spokesperson said.

“Whilst in attendance, three police officers sustained injuries after being assaulted by a number of people.

“One officer was kicked, whilst a second hand officer’s hand was stamped on, requiring hospital treatment.

“A third officer’s arm was injured after the door of a police vehicle was slammed on it."

Police said two teenage girls were arrested on suspicion of offences including assault on police, disorderly behaviour, and attempted criminal damage to a police vehicle.

A teenage boy and a young boy were arrested on suspicion of offences including possession of an offensive weapon with intent to commit an indictable offence, common assault, criminal damage, disorderly behaviour, and assault on police.

“All four have been bailed to return for interview at a later date," the spokesperson added.

“A man in his 30s was also arrested on suspicion of disorderly behaviour. He remains in police custody at this time, assisting with enquires.”

Police said their enquiries remain ongoing, and have appealed to anyone with any information which might assist us to get in touch via 101.

