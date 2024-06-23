A woman aged in her 60s has been taken to hospital after shotgun pellets were fired through the window of a house in Ballygowan.

The attack happened in the Brae Grove area on Saturday night.

The woman was struck on the head and back. A man who was inside the house at the time was not injured.

Police have launched an attempted murder investigation and have asked anyone with information to come forward.

A spokesperson for the PSNI said: "Police received a report that at around 11pm, a woman was struck on her head and back with a number of shotgun pellets, which were fired through the window of a house in the Brae Grove area.

"We believe the male suspect made off in a white Transit style van.

“We are lucky that we are not investigating a murder this morning, there is no place in society for criminals who risk the safety of our community by bring firearms onto our streets."

They continued: "We are appealing to anyone who has any information, dashcam or CCTV footage relating to this incident to call Police on 101.

"We would also appeal to anyone who noticed a white van acting suspiciously in the area over the last week to get in touch."

