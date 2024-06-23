Play Brightcove video

Ballygowan shooting

A woman aged in her 60s has been taken to hospital after shotgun pellets were fired through the window of a house in Ballygowan.

The attack happened in the Brae Grove area last night.

The woman was struck on the head and back. A man who was in the house at the time was not injured.

Police have launched an attempted murder investigation and have asked anyone with information to come forward.

Stardust ceremony

A ceremony of remembrance has taken place in Dublin for the victims of the Stardust disaster.

Irish President Michael D Higgins laid a wreath at the Garden of Remembrance for the 48 people who died in the nightclub fire in 1981.

In April this year a jury returned a verdict the victims were unlawfully killed. Taoiseach Simon Harris delivered a state apology in the Dail.

Lough protest

Environmental campaigners have staged a protest on the shores of Lough Neagh amid concern that toxic algae could return.

They have demanded immediate action to protect the lough from the deadly bacteria that poisoned the lake last year.

Hill wins silver

Larne swimmer Danielle Hill has clinched her second medal of the European Aquatics Championship.

The 24-year-old earned silver in the 100m backstroke in Saturday's final in Belgrade. It comes after Hill won gold in the 50m backstroke on Thursday.

