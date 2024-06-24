Play Brightcove video

Ohhhhh Gareth McAuley, ohhhhh Gareth McAuley!

Those were the cries resounding from the stands in Lyon on 16th June 2016.

It was Northern Ireland's first goal at their first ever Euros and the place erupted.

McAuley's header against Ukraine sent them on their way to a 2-0 victory.

Fast forward eight years and he's leading the Northern Ireland Under-19s to their own Euro dream.

Northern Ireland is hosting the tournament which kicks off the day after the senior Euro final and first up for McAuley's men is Ukraine - you couldn't make it up.

