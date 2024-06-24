Previously unseen footage of a woman shouting "there's a kid shot in the head" was played at Lyra McKee's murder trial today. The mobile phone footage, which was emailed to the PSNI in the aftermath of her death in April 2019, was played at Belfast Crown Court. The 29-year-old journalist and author lost her life after being struck in the head by a bullet as she stood on Fanad Drive in Creggan observed rioting on the evening of Thursday April 18, 2019. Footage has already been played at the non-jury trial which captured a gunman standing at the junction of Fanad Drive and Central Drive firing four shots at police Land Rovers. For the first time today, Judge Patricia Smyth was shown footage which showed a woman running down Fanad Drive in the direct aftermath of the fatal shot being fired. In the short clip, the woman can be seen running towards a crowd at Central Drive. She can also be heard shouting "there's a f*****g kid shot in the head up there". Three Derry men have been charged with Lyra's murder, possessing a firearm and ammunition and other linked offences including rioting and both possessing and throwing petrol bombs. They are Paul McIntyre (56) from Kells Walk, 23-year old Jordan Devine from Bishop Street and Peter Cavanagh (35) from Mary Street. It's the Crown's case that while none of these three defendants were the gunman who fired the fatal shot that killed Lyra, their actions at the scene "are demonstrative of their involvement in the joint enterprise to possess and fire the weapon with the requisite intent for murder". Seven co-accused, also from Derry, are facing charges including rioting and throwing petrol bombs. They are Christopher Gillen (43) from Balbane Pass, Joseph Campbell (23) from Gosheden Gardens, 32-year old Patrick Gallagher from John Field Place, Jude McCrory (26) from Gartan Square, Joseph Barr (36) from Sandringham Drive, 55-year old Kieran McCool from Ballymagowan Gardens and William Elliot (57), who is also from Ballymagowan Gardens. All 10 defendants have denied the charges levelled against them. The trial continues.

Catch up with the latest UTV Live on ITVX

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.