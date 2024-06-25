Play Brightcove video

The mother of an Enniskillen man has told UTV if her son is placed in a home it will be "signing his death warrant".

UTV has highlighted how health trusts have told families that under direct payment guidelines carers cannot continue to carry out or they will not be trained to carry out certain nursing tasks.

Families have told UTV they are devastated particularly as in many cases the carers had already been carrying out the treatments and are giving the only respite to families trying to provide round-the-clock care to their loved ones.

Lee Martin, 40, lives with very complex health issues and requires 24-hour care.

The Western Trust has warned if Lee needs more advanced breathing equipment - known as a BiPap machine - he won't be able to be looked after at home as carers aren't allowed to be trained to use the machine.

The machine supplies pressurised air into his airways.

His mum Caroline Wheeler said she could not understand why carers are not being trained to deliver the care, especially given they have been using similar equipment - a CPap - with Lee for years.

"You will be signing his death warrant ... if you lift Lee out of home where he's been since 2006. It's actually imprisoning him for nothing they've done just because of their disability," she told UTV.

"If Lee was institutionalised they would be out twice as much money. Really we are the experts in this.

"We are the ones doing to job day on day out and it's frustrating we aren't recognised for the job we do."

A spokesperson for the Western Trust said: “When a patient’s health presentation deteriorates, this is considered at that point within the care management process.

“All relevant multi-disciplinary team members, including the patient’s GP and specialist doctors involved in their care would be expected to contribute to decision-making regarding how and where those specific needs can be met.

“This may include further presentation of the case to the Trust Delegation Panel regarding newly presenting nursing tasks and their appropriateness to be delegated by Trust employed nurses through a Direct Payments scheme.

“Regular contact is maintained with the patient and their families concerned.”

Matthew Gallagher was born with a clot on his brain and was left with profound disabilities

Matthew Gallagher from Londonderry is 16-years-old.

The teenager was born with a clot on his brain and was left with profound disabilities including serve epilepsy that could kill him.

His mum Claire Lindsay who gave up her career to care for her son wanted to use her direct payments for a carer two nights a week so she could have some respite.

The Trust, however, refused because it can't provide epilepsy training and the carer can't administer Mathew's medication through his feeding tube.

"As a result of pure exhaustion I myself have had to be hospitalised," Claire told UTV.

"It's not also about my sleep it's about Mathew’s epilepsy. If one of those seizures is missed it's sudden death in patients like Matthew. But I don't want him to be alone if it does happen.

She added: "I 100%, until I take my last breath, want to be able to say I can care for my son. You can't pour from an empty and cup and I'm at the stage where my cup is empty and I need help."

The Western Trust said the level of care required for Matthew can not be delegated to a carer, given the risks involved.

In a statement, it said: “Epilepsy training consists of both theory and a practical session.

"The theory component, which is sourced externally had been paused throughout all HSC Trusts, however locally the Western Trust has resolved this issue and local training has already recommenced.

“Although we can’t comment on individual’s treatment/care, the administration of medication via the gastrostomy, is not a task that the Trust delegate and this is based on a risk assessment.

“We take any tasks for delegation to a delegation panel where a risk assessment has been undertaken and if it is deemed to be low risk then many of these tasks proceed. However, the delegation of medication via a gastrostomy tube is not approved for delegation.”

