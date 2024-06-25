Play Brightcove video

The Environment Minister Andrew Muir has demanded a meeting of the Stormont Executive this week to sign off a rescue plan for Lough Neagh.

New aerial pictures captured by the PSNI on Monday appear to show the renewed spread of blue green algae which was caused by pollution in the lough last summer.

Mr Muir has brought a plan to try to tackle the blue green algae but it needs ministers to agree for it to go ahead.

"In terms of efforts that have been progressing to finalise and publish the Lough Neagh Report and Action Plan, I'm very disappointed that it looks unlikely that there will be an Executive meeting this Thursday to agree that report and action plan and time is not on our side in relation to this,” Mr Muir said.

“As a result, I will be writing to the First and deputy First Minister requesting that use of urgent procedure to approve the report and action plan.

“If the executive meeting does not occur this week and if urgent procedure is not granted, I will have to consider my options in relation to this. The issue associated with blue-green algae in Lough Neagh is a matter of extreme concern.

"For me, this is a real problem.”

Asked about the Early of Shaftesbury’s comments that he could transfer the estate’s ownership of Lough Neagh into a charity or community trust, Mr Muir added: “I'm very aware of the public discourse in relation to ownership of the bed and soil and what Earl Shaftesbury has said in recent days, and I am reaching out to him to seek a meeting to further discuss those issues.

“My own preference is in terms of community ownership around this issue."

The minister said he was aware of initiatives underway in terms of the management and ownership of the lough.

“But the Lough Neagh Report and Action Plan, it's real primary focus is upon water quality issues in the lough, and so in terms of ownership of the bed and soil that is not largely within the scope of the report.

“But there are issues that we will address as part of the report, particularly as part of that, I'm taking forward an independent scientific review in terms of the impact of sand dredge, and I think it's important we do that.

“So let's view this as lots of opportunities for action.”

Earlier in June Mr Muir told the Executive there have been 33 reports of blue-green algae at 19 sites and said that it was “critical” that action was taken.

