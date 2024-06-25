A Co Antrim man appeared in court on Tuesday accused of trying to murder a woman who was wounded in a shotgun attack.

Standing in the dock of Newtownards Magistrates Court, 44-year-old Wayne Smyth was charged with three offences arising from the incident on 22 June this year.

Smyth, from Eglantine Crescent in Lisburn, faces charges of attempted murder, possessing a shotgun and ammunition with intent to endanger life and causing criminal damage to a window at the victim’s home.

The charges arise after the victim, a woman in her 60s, was struck by shotgun pellets which were fired through the window of a house in Brae Grove, Ballygowan just after 11pm on Saturday.

The woman was hit on the head and back and was taken to hospital for treatment where she remains but a man who was in the house at the time was unhurt.

Appealing for information and witnesses at the time, Det Ch Insp Kerry Brennan said it was "lucky" police were not investigating a murder at this time.

"There is no place in society for criminals who risk the safety of our community by bringing firearms onto our streets," she said.

There was a certain amount of tension in court on Tueday where a detective gave evidence that he believed he could connect Smyth to each of the charges.

Alleged former UDA chief Adrian Price and a number of supporters, understood to be friends of the victim and her son, sat in the public gallery just a few feet away from the dock but were watched carefully by half a dozen uniformed officers who were at the back of the court.

Defence solicitor Leo Morrison confirmed that he was not lodging an application for bail and that being the case, District Judge Francis Rafferty remanded Smyth into custody, adjourning the case to 17 July.

