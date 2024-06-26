A 14-year-old boy has suffered "life threatening" injuries after a quad bike he was riding crashed in Co Londonderry.

Police received reports of the incident in the Ballygudden Road area of Eglington shortly before 11.30am on Tuesday.

The road, which was closed for a time, has since reopened.

In a statement, the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service said: "The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service received a 999 call at 11:25 on Tuesday, 25th June following reports of an RTC in the Ballygudden Road Area, Eglinton.

"NIAS dispatched one Emergency crew, two Rapid Response Paramedics and an Ambulance Officer to the incident. The Charity Air Ambulance with HEMS on board was also tasked to attend.

"Following initial assessment and treatment at the scene, one patient was taken to Royal Victoria Hospital by Air Ambulance."

Police have appealed for anyone with any information to contact them.

