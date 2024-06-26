A teenage boy has died following a crash involving a quad bike outside Eglinton village in Co Londonderry.

Isaac Roxborough, who was 14 and from Burnfoot in Dungiven, died in hospital on Wednesday, after the crash on the Ballygudden Road on Tuesday morning.

No other vehicle was involved.

Police said their thoughts were with Isaac's family "at this incredibly sad time" and investigations into the crash are continuing.

A spokesperson for the PSNI continued: "A meticulous investigation to establish the circumstances is underway and we would ask anyone who noticed the red Honda quad on the Ballygudden Road on Tuesday morning, 25 June, shortly before 11.30am or who witnessed the collision to contact us on 101."

