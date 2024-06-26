Police are investigating damage caused to the office of DUP parliamentary candidate Sammy Wilson. Windows and doors of the property were damaged in the overnight incident in the Lancasterian Street area of Carrickfergus, Co Antrim. Mr Wilson is standing in the East Antrim constituency in the General Election. He said shots were fired at the property although was not aware of the weapon used. Police said they believed ball bearings may have caused the damage.

There has been widespread condemnation of the incident.

Mr Wilson said: “This was a senseless attack on an office that serves the people of East Antrim.

"Whilst we do not know what sort of weapon was used in the attack it could have caused injury to anyone who happened to be in the area at the time. Throughout my years as a public representative I have never been deterred from putting forward my views and I won’t be deterred now.”

Police received a report shortly after 9.30am on Wednesday that damage had been caused to the windows an doors of the premises overnight.

Officers remained at the scene on Wednesday afternoon.

Police said they believed ball bearings were used.

East Antrim 2024 General Election candidates East Antrim Mark Bailey - Green

Danny Donnelly - Alliance

Margaret McKillop - SDLP

Oliver McMullan - Sinn Fein

John Stewart - UUP

Matthew Warwick - TUV

Sammy Wilson - DUP Back to top

Other politicians have offered their support to Mr Wilson including the Alliance Party East Antrim Westminster candidate Danny Donnelly.

"I absolutely condemn this. This is an attack on our democratic institutions. Solidarity with Sammy Wilson and his staff at this time," he said.

SDLP leader Colum Eastwood expressed solidarity with Mr Wilson as he referenced the incident while launching his party’s manifesto on Wednesday. “Anybody who puts themselves forward for election and takes part in the democratic process, and anybody like that who’s attacked, that’s an attack on every single one of us, regardless of your politics,” he said. “You don’t get to do that to people who are putting themselves forward and taking the brave step of putting themselves forward in front of the electorate. So our thoughts are with Sammy Wilson today.”

UUP East Antrim Westminster candidate John Stewart said: "This is a despicable & sinister attack carried out by individuals who have no concept of our democratic values. I condemn it totally.

"My thoughts are with Sammy, Gordon & the office staff and also with those living in the immediate area."

TUV East Antrim Westminster candidate Matthew Warwick, who said: “The shocking gun attack on Sammy Wilson’s office is to be roundly condemned.

"Such activity should have no place in a decent society. “I would appeal for anyone with information to come forward to the PSNI and trust those responsible are held to account."

PSNI District Commander, Superintendent Ian McCormick said: “People standing as candidates in our elections or involved in canvassing are a key part of our democratic process and it is unacceptable when they become the subject of abuse.

"The Police Service is committed to ensuring all candidates in the upcoming election can campaign free from harassment and intimidation.

"Any abuse, harassment or criminality directed at candidates or their teams is totally unacceptable and will be thoroughly investigated.”

