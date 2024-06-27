Play Brightcove video

A Northern Ireland army veteran says a sacked chief constable who fabricated a military career wearing medals he was never awarded - including one for service during the Troubles – should feel the full weight of the law.

The scandal has prompted a move by the NI Policing Board to review its vetting procedures.

Last week Nick Adderley, who headed up Northamptonshire police force, was dismissed for gross misconduct over a jaw-dropping web of lies that eventually caught up with him.

Much has been made about the medal that gave the impression he served in the Falklands war.

It has now been established he was only 15 at the time of the conflict between the UK and Argentina in 1982 – and the medal was a complete fake.

However, he also wore the General Service medal or the Northern Ireland medal on his uniform which has has angered so many Army veterans.

The medal on his police uniform that has angered so many Army veterans here. Credit: UTV

It is given to those who served in Northern Ireland during the Troubles – hundreds were killed.

Graham Eve has lost many friends and was there in the aftermath of the Narrow Water atrocity when 18 soldiers were killed in August 1979 at the hands of the IRA.

He has branded Adderley’s 'stolen valour' disgusting.

"It's all about my friends who I lost, good friends. We went through training together, we went through a lot together," said Graham Eve.

Graham Eve has lost many friends. Credit: UTV

"When I wear these I will never forget.

"I hold him in complete contempt. The fact that he could have the audacity to wear those medals when I've lost so many friends.

"I've seen the bits and pieces of body parts. I think I've seen more body parts than some surgeons have, and I'm angry, I'm very angry. It's indefensible."

The Northern Ireland service medal. Credit: UTV

Graham also served in the Falklands.

As prosecutors in England consider whether to press charges against the former top officer, the former soldier is in no doubt what should happen next.

"He should feel the full force of the law that he was involved with as a chief constable and he should know why he should feel the full force of the law," Graham said.

Adderley’s fall from grace brought to an end a policing career spanning 32 years.

The misconduct panel chair Callum Cowx said the Northern Ireland medal had been "overlooked completely" in this scandal and "that should be corrected".

"Many hundreds lost their lives there…

"He combined the South Atlantic Medal and the General Service Medal with his own medals.

"Gave the false impression he had served in the Falklands War and Northern Ireland and that was his purpose."

Adderley issued a statement apologising to colleagues and veterans after he was found guilty of gross misconduct and sacked.

UTV attempted to contact him to see if he wanted to say anything specifically to those who served in Northern Ireland, but we got no response.

In a separate development, and on the back of concerns over how he got away with this so long and managed to climb to the rank of chief constable, the Northern Ireland Policing Board, which holds the PSNI to account, and also appoints senior police officers and civilian equivalents, is reviewing vetting procedures in light of the scandal.

"Candidates for senior officer positions complete an application form and are expected to provide open and honest answers," said a board spokesperson.

"Normal due diligence checks are carried out in relation to that application, and there are depecific vettering and standard checks.

"The board will be reflecting, in relation to any forthcoming competition, on the recent case referred to and whether it wishes to many any changes to its processes."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.