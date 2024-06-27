EasyJet will fly from the City of Derry Airport for the first time, as it introduces two new routes.

Flights to and from Edinburgh and Liverpool will operate twice weekly from 4 November.

The airline has said the new flights will provide stronger connectivity between Northern Ireland and key cities in the UK.

“We are delighted to be announcing the launch of operations from City of Derry Airport for the first time, with new routes to Edinburgh and Liverpool taking off this winter," said Ali Gayward from easyJet.

"We are proud to be the largest airline in Northern Ireland and by expanding our network we are providing our customers in Northern Ireland even greater choice and UK connectivity, all with great value fares and friendly service, and we look forward to welcoming them on board.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.