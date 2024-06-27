The family of a 14-year-old boy who was killed in a crash involving a quad on Tuesday have described him as kind, humble and thoughtful.

Isaac Roxborough, from Burnfoot in Dungiven, died in hospital after the quad he was riding crashed on the Ballygudden Road outside Eglinton village in Co Londonderry.

His family told UTV that the loss is "immeasurable" and said that Isaac had an active social life and was a committed member of the local community.

"Isaac was a laid back care free happy boy who was at his happiest when out on the farm," they said.

"He will be remembered by all who knew him as a kind, hardworking, humble and thoughtful boy, always thinking of others before himself.

"He will be sadly missed by all who had the pleasure to know him not least by his immediate family, mum Katrina, dad Mark and his two brothers Adam and James.

Isaac Roxborough's family paid tribute to the 14-year-old. Credit: UTV

"He had an active social life and was a committed member of Bovevagh Parish Church, a drummer in Moneydig Young Conquerors, played for many years in Newtowne Football Club, lambeg drummer with Bannside & Garrison Fife and Drumming clubs and followed Glasgow Rangers football club."

They continued: "As a family we would like to thank all those who came to Isaac’s aid at the scene of his accident, the local community, the medical staff at Eglinton medical centre, the PSNI, air ambulance and all the staff at the Royal Victoria hospital.

"The family are grateful for all the thoughts and prayers at this difficult time, the Roxborough family home will be strictly private in the coming days as we come to terms with this immeasurable loss.

"Isaac’s funeral will be open to all to pay their respects and support our family."

Isaac's family thanked all those who came to his aid at the scene of his accident. Credit: UTV

Meanwhile police say they are continuing their investigations into the crash and appealed for anyone with information to come forward.

"Our thoughts are very much with the family at this incredibly sad time, Isaac was just 14 years old," a PSNI spokesperson said."A meticulous investigation to establish the circumstances is underway and we would ask anyone who noticed the red Honda quad on the Ballygudden Road on Tuesday morning, 25th June, shortly before 11.30am or who witnessed the collision to contact us on 101 quoting 675 25/06/24 with any information or dash-cam footage."

