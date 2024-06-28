A charity shop in Bangor was left extensively damaged after an arson attack in the early hours of Friday morning.

At around 4am police said a fire had broken out in a shop in the Market Street area and also a report that a window had been smashed on a door of a second business close by.

Police and the fire service attended, however, a substantial amount of damage was caused to the shop.

A man aged in his 50s was arrested on suspicion of arson and criminal damage.

Police have appealed for information.

