Arrest after arson attack on Bangor Action Cancer charity shop
A charity shop in Bangor was left extensively damaged after an arson attack in the early hours of Friday morning.
At around 4am police said a fire had broken out in a shop in the Market Street area and also a report that a window had been smashed on a door of a second business close by.
Police and the fire service attended, however, a substantial amount of damage was caused to the shop.
A man aged in his 50s was arrested on suspicion of arson and criminal damage.
Police have appealed for information.
Catch up with the latest UTV Live on ITVX
Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.