Play Brightcove video

Will I be able to afford a house? Will it soon be too late to save the planet? Why can't my teachers get paid more?

Those were some of the questions on the lips of dozens of young people aged 10 to 25 who joined in group brainstorming sessions before quizzing local parties at a hustings event in Belfast.

Most of the attendees who spoke to UTV at the Northern Ireland Youth Forum event conceded that they felt it unlikely that the results of this year's General Election - which will see 18 MPs elected from here - will make much of a difference to life in Northern Ireland.

But, as they are mostly involved in various working groups, forums and clubs interested in politics, they still wanted the politicians to listen to their concerns.

Hot topics included protection of the environment, provision of public transport in rural areas of NI, funding for education, and stability in Stormont politics.

They were split into focus groups to decide on three questions per topic (eg education, transport, housing) to put to a cross-party panel of MLAs.

Most were too young to vote, and they were fielding their questions to politicians who aren't candidates, in the hope that they would feed what happened back to their parties.

Lauren Bond, 17, is from Ballymena. Her friend Emmet is 16 and from south Belfast.

"As I can't vote, it's been disappointing as I don't have a direct voice," she said.

"I've worked, I've paid tax, I've been really politically involved with different groups, so I think it's really important we have that voice because we already do contribute to society," she said.

Emmet said co-operation between parties, or the lack thereof, is a big issue for him.

He is concerned by the prospect of further Stormont collapse, and hopes to see changes to the way devolution works here.

Clodagh and Emily are involved with Politics in Action.

At 18, Emily is a member, while 22-year-old Emily works with the group.

"The first issue is the economy... the cost of living crisis, high rates for inflation, high rates for mortgages... I just think that is something I want to see strong leadership on and tackled head on," the school leaver said.

"I believe that social media is tampering with mental health and I believe that it needs to be heavily regulated.

"Listening to teachers, even talk about primary ones coming in - literacy rates are decreasing, numeracy rates, lack of communication, I think it's also something I want to see politicians pushing to the forefront of any manifesto. That's something I'df really love to see talked about more," she said.

Emily said that orange and green issues are less of a talking point for the young people she encounters now, but that the environment, cost of living, and growing number of working adults living with their parents is of more concern.

"I've no prospect of moving out, even to rent never mind to buy," she said, adding that this is therefore more pressing for her and her peers than a United Ireland versus a United Kingdom.

The event was for 11-25 year olds, but a group from St Malachy's Youth Club in the Markets area of Belfast asked their leaders could they go too.

Aged just ten, these primary school pupils had strong ideas about politics.

Zara and Grace said they wish that teachers were paid more money, and worried about the impact that strikes have on their classmates who need extra assistance.

"No harm to footballers, you are good, but you get like thousands and thousands of pounds... but that's a fun job... if you're a teacher you get less money but you're doing more stuff, you're helping to learn more," she said.

Then, staring down the barrel of the camera, she exclaimed: "PAY MY TEACHERS MORE MONEY!"

Zara agreed that it is sad that she knows there are people who struggle to pay their bills while others get paid huge sums.

They've been learning about politics with leaders like Gemma, who said they wanted the girls to know that their voices can have an impact.

The 70 strong group feasted on goujons, sausages and chips to fuel their discussions, debate and question time.

Party food for them, and food for thought for the parties.

Catch up with the latest UTV Live on ITVX

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.