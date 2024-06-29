At least 100,000 people are expected to chart a course for Londonderry to visit the Foyle Maritime Festival.

The four-day festival celebrating the city’s maritime heritage is already underway and runs until Sunday.

Events take place along a 1.5 mile stretch of the city’s Quay, with the highlight a Parade of Sail and fireworks display over the River Foyle on Saturday.

People are being asked to use public transport where possible and to expect some traffic delays.

The Maritime Festival is a major boost for the local economy and the Mayor says it promises to be better than ever.

Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council Cllr Lilian Seenoi Barr said: "This festival has been growing and growing and this weekend is not going to be any different.

"The schools are off, people want somewhere to go and Derry is always the best place to be."

