Two men have been arrested in connection with a shooting in Co Fermanagh.

Police received reports around 7pm on Friday evening that a shot had been fired in the direction of two men from a vehicle travelling on the Kesh Road in Irvinestown.

Both men escaped injury.

Two men, aged 32 and 26, have been arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear or violence.

Police are appealing for anyone with information to contact them.

