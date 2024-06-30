A man has been charged in connection with a shooting incident in Co Fermanagh.

Police received reports around 7pm on Friday evening that a shot had been fired in the direction of two men from a vehicle travelling on the Kesh Road in Irvinestown. Both men escaped injury.

A 26-year-old man has been charged with possession of a firearm or imitation firearm with intent to cause fear or violence, possession of a Class A and Class C drug and possession of ammunition in suspicious circumstances. He is due to appear before Enniskillen Magistrates' Court on Monday.

A 32-year-old man also arrested in connection with the investigation has been released on bail pending further police enquiries.

