Police in Antrim are appealing for information following criminal damage to two new build properties in the area which they are treating as a sectarian-motivated hate crime.

Officers received reports shortly before 3am that that four people dressed in dark clothing had run into the Reford Grove development and thrown objects. In a statement, the PSNI said noted that two windows had been smashed, and paint damage caused, at both of the properties.

Local policing Inspector Parkes said: "I want to assure the public that we take all reports of hate crime extremely seriously.

"We have already increased proactive patrols in the area and our neighbourhood policing team will continue to engage with local community representatives and partner agencies, to monitor any impact or concerns. “There is no place in our society for such behaviour. We take a zero tolerance approach to those wanting to cause fear, or incite and promote hatred. “Enquiries are ongoing and anyone with any information is asked to call 101, quoting reference number 283 of 30/06/24.”

