Polling stations open across Northern Ireland on Thursday for the public to chose the 18 MPs to represent the country.

There are 136 candidates vying for that all important 'x'. That includes 91 men and 45 women.

Polling takes place on Thursday, 4 July from 7am until 10pm. The election was called by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on May 22. Some have expressed how they expected Mr Sunak to go much later in the year, leaving them scrambling to pull together their campaign just before the summer holidays kick off.

Alliance and the SDLP are competing in every constituency with the UUP running in 17, the DUP in 16, Sinn Fein and TUV in 14, Greens in 11, Aontu in 10, the Conservatives in five, People Before Profit in three with 10 independents making up total.

Play Brightcove video

Watch: The UTV Election Debate

Here we take a look at each of the main parties' pitches for your vote:

DUP

The DUP has placed an emphasis on making Northern Ireland work in its Speaking Up For Northern Ireland manifesto.

The near 50-page manifesto covers a range of issues from broadband to disability rights and climate change. UTV Political Editor Tracey Magee says, however, the party is still "wobbly" on its stance on the deal which restored power sharing.

The DUP contends it has an “unrivalled” track record for making the pro-union case for Northern Ireland in Parliament, pointing to the establishment of the new East-West Council, creation of Intertrade UK and a twinning programme for primary schools.

It also emphasises its input in investment in broadband and said Northern Ireland is on course to be the first region in Europe to have 100% fibre broadband thanks to their MPs.

It also claims to have secured significant investment, including the Belfast Region City Deal, and to have helped deliver significant Ministry of Defence contracts to firms in Northern Ireland as well as justice for Northern Ireland subpostmasters.

Play Brightcove video

DUP leader Gavin Robinson's interview on View From Stormont.

The DUP outlines being left to “pick up the pieces” following the Northern Ireland Protocol treaty in the aftermath of Brexit. The party said it did not agree with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s Windsor Framework, and spent another year in negotiations with the government before taking the decision on balance to return to the Stormont Assembly.

The party said that while the government’s command paper ahead of their return to Stormont did not secure all of their objectives, it included “important gains which were worthy of banking”.

The DUP has committed to continue to campaign with whichever party forms the next government to “fully restore Northern Ireland’s place within the UK”, “including removing the application of EU Law in our country and the internal Irish Sea border it creates”.

Noting underfunding “has systematically destroyed Northern Ireland capacity to provide frontline services that are fit for the 21st century”, the DUP said it had led the charge for a new needs-based funding model for the region, and while the government was “forced to accept a new definition of need”, “fundamental problems remain unresolved”.

The DUP said in the next parliament its representatives will press the government to ensure funding does not drop below the definition of assessed need in Northern Ireland, £124 for every £100 spent in England.

It will also campaign for baseline funding for the region to be increased proportionately by the same amount above need as the government applied to Wales with a new needs-based factor and 5% uplift. The DUP says this will be worth hundreds of millions of pounds in additional resources for government departments moving forward.

The DUP has also pledged to engage in discussions with the government around public sector pay and to reform the Northern Ireland Civil Service.

The DUP said it will press the next government to do more to support households as the cost-of-living crisis continues.

The party will campaign for the availability of flexible childcare, secure pensions, more opportunities for young people and oppose hikes in the licence fee.

The DUP wants to see the number of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) increase by upping the VAT thresholds for SMEs; use VAT to incentivise investment; call for a new UK export strategy with a specific trade plan for Northern Ireland; press for a new national industrial strategy and for a Hydrogen Growth Strategy to maximise opportunities in the sector where Northern Ireland company Wrightbus is “leading the world”.

The party also wants a “more agile and response migration system”, to help staff areas where there are labour shortages, particularly in the agri-food and hospitality sectors. Meanwhile, it also reiterates its long-term call for the rate of corporation tax to be lowered in Northern Ireland to compete with the Republic of Ireland.

The DUP is calling for more defence spending in Northern Ireland as well as an increased RAF and Royal Navy presence in the region to “fortify the north-western naval and air patrol presence”, arguing that would deter Russia’s “attempts to target undersea infrastructure around the UK”.

In recognition of the ongoing terrorist threat in Northern Ireland, the DUP is calling for more funding from the government for security, and also to address delays in trying terrorism cases in the courts.

The DUP is calling for increased and ring-fenced support for farms and “long-term inflation-proof financial commitments to agriculture”, adding that food security should be “recognised as a strategic national asset in the UK”.

The party is calling for international trade deals that benefit agriculture across the UK, a commitment by the government to source 50% of food into the public sector from British farms, maintaining compensation rates for cattle infected with bovine TB and supporting fishing fleets in Northern Ireland.

The DUP said it supports long-term net zero ambitions and will press for a “truly fair transition” which addresses the “looming threat of further costs threatened by changes to emissions trading schemes and the impact of the EU Carbon Border Adjustment Carbon Mechanism on trade between GB and NI”.

The DUP has called for a crackdown on the “wild west of social media”, with age verification, risk assessments, new duties on platforms to remove illegal and harmful content, new criminal offences established for encouraging self-harm, trolling and cyber-flashing, as well as sanctions and fines for social media platforms.

The party also pledged to support efforts to repeal the government’s controversial Legacy Act, call for a “fully staffed and properly resourced police service” and press for stronger custodial sentences for murder and terror offences in Northern Ireland.

Play Brightcove video

UTV Political Editor Tracey Magee describes it as a comprehensive document covering a range of issues.

"But obviously the DUP have had to perform this kind of tricky reset right at the start of the election campaign," she said over the party's agreement with the Prime Minister which helped restore power sharing.

"Now I do think that the party has a pretty settled position on where they stand at the moment, but clearly given the fact that there is a question even within the party itself, in how the message on whether or not the deal [which restored power sharing] has been sold or oversold.

"They're still a bit wobbly on that."She added: "There are a number of factors here that the DUP will be concerned about. How apathetic will unionist voters be? Will they get their vote out? And as you say, will votes go to smaller parties?"And that's why their message is to the unionist voter - If you want to be sure that you get a unionist MP, you need to vote for us."

Sinn Féin

Strong leadership, positive change, funding for public services and a call for a referendum on Irish unity are among the pledges in Sinn Féin’s nine-page 2024 General Election manifesto.

UTV Political Editor Tracey Magee describes the manifesto as "of its time" with little new to offer.

The party asks voters to “endorse strong leadership and positive change”, and pledges to “continue to fight for a fair funding model for the North which meets the needs of public services”.

Sinn Féin describes its MPs in previous mandates as “part of an all-Ireland team driving forward change on this island”.

The party says its influence has been “central to the incredible transformation that has taken place in the North”, and was also “key to securing protections that shielded Ireland from the worst impacts of Britain’s catastrophic Brexit and austerity agenda”.

Play Brightcove video

Sinn Féin's Michelle O'Neill's interview on View From Stormont.

It called for an end to "chronic underfunding" of public services, saying it has "consistently challenged" the government on the matter.

The party also said a date must be set for a referendum on Irish unity and for an establishment of a citizens assembly for discussion on all-Ireland constitutional change - such as how the health service could work.

It also commits to continuing support for the people of Palestine.

Party president Mary Lou McDonald said: "On day one, after these Westminster elections, Sinn Fein MPs will be working hard as part of a strong All-Ireland Sinn Fein team made up of MLAs, TDs, MEPs, hundreds of local councillors, the length and breadth of the country, and MEPs in Brussels, intent to deliver for all of our people and our communities.

"We're always going to be ambitious for the party. We're always going to push ourselves to work that bit harder to achieve that bit more because we have a national project and our project is about equality.

"It's about inclusion. It's about progress and change. And of course, it's about Irish reunification.

"That's what motivates us on. So there's when you're that ambitious, there is simply no room for being despondent or, as you would say, lacking any energy."

Play Brightcove video

UTV Political Editor Tracey Magee said: "I think there was a feeling that Sinn Féin were coming a bit late to the party to this election campaign because they were distracted by the elections in the Republic.

"But [they are] first to publish their manifesto, is there much new in it? Not really.

"Much of the policies we've heard before, such as devolving taxation powers to Stormont.

"I think what you're hearing are issues of the time, For instance, support for the Palestinian people, pledging to redevelop Casement Park, vowing that they're going to fight the legacy legislation.

"These are issues of the context of this election as opposed to new policies."

SDLP

The SDLP is emphasising the message of an opportunity for change after 14 years of a Conservative government in its General Election 2024 manifesto which is titled An Election For Change.

The SDLP is hailing this General Election after which its sister party Labour is expected to emerge as the largest party as the end of a Conservative government, which it described as having been a “disaster for people and communities” in Northern Ireland.

The party says its MPs will press the next government to prioritise investment in public services in Northern Ireland, work with other parties to press for a strong fiscal framework, seek a reform of devolved government to remove vetoes and seek the repeal of the controversial Legacy Act.

The SDLP describe public services as having been under sustained attack for 14 years through austerity policies, pay freezes and service cuts – a situation it said was exacerbated by several years without devolved government.

Play Brightcove video

SDLP leader Colum Eastwood's interview on View From Stormont.

The party says its MPs, working with the official Opposition at Stormont, will work to secure a “more workable and fair fiscal framework” for Northern Ireland and an “improved financial settlement that recognises decades of underfunding and begins the work of rescuing public services”.

The SDLP also pledges to work for fair pay settlements for public sector workers, as well as a “Marshall Plan style intervention” for the health service.

The SDLP contends that the Northern Ireland economy has been held back for too long by a lack of ambition in the Executive as well as “chronic under funding” from Westminster.

It is continuing to advocate “huge competitive advantages” from the post-Brexit Northern Ireland Protocol/Windsor Framework, and calls for the creation of a strategy tailored to the sectors with the most to gain from the circumstances, which is developed by the Irish and British governments with the European Union.

The party is also pledging to tackle poverty with an “essentials guarantee” within Universal Credit and to hold Stormont to account for the “failure to build the appropriate level of housing”.

The SDLP says it used the power of its Westminster seats in the last Parliament to secure funding for the expansion of Ulster University at Magee in Londonderry and the development of a medical school in the north west. They pledge to back the target of 10,000 students at the university and financial incentives for students.

The party also backs a review of higher education funding and lifting the Maximum Student Numbers cap in Northern Ireland as well as a reform of the apprenticeship levy.

The SDLP describes its New Ireland Commission initiative as a “space for new-thinking, ambition and imagination” to set out an “inclusive and ambitious blueprint for a new Ireland”.

This section also pledges to tackle the “broken” childcare system, by lobbying at Westminster to increase the rate of tax-free childcare to 35%, pushing for a new early education and childcare strategy and work towards a cap on costs for parents.

The party also addresses the climate emergency and biodiversity crisis, saying it will back ambitious climate legislation at Westminster, campaign for an independent Environmental Protection Agency for Northern Ireland, fight for a Lough Neagh recovery plan, seek sustainable funding for farming and press for the implementation of an all-island animal cruelty register.

The SDLP has pledged to continue to work to see the end of the controversial Legacy Act, designed to deal with Northern Ireland’s troubled past. They said they successfully lobbied Labour at Westminster to commit to repeal the Act in the next Parliament, and will hold Labour to account on that.

The party also makes pledges on supporting policing, tackling paramilitarism, ending violence against women and girls.

In terms of equality and rights, the SDLP makes pledges including ensuring a ban on conversion services, ensuring a provision of gender-affirming healthcare services, investment in local communities to ensure full accessibility for the disabled, backing “robust hate crime legislation” and a 20-year Irish language strategy.

The SDLP says that as a “proudly internationalist party” and member of the Party of European Socialists, it is clear that international co-operation is needed.

The party has called for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, directly challenging the Prime Minister and making “repeated representations” to government. It pledges to continue to call for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, for the recognition of the state of Palestine and establishment of a two state solution as well as calling for the release of all the hostages taken in the October 7 attack.

In terms of Europe, the SDLP calls for a new conversation on the future of Ireland in Europe. It says MPs will work towards a guarantee of representation for elected representatives from Northern Ireland in the European Union and planning for re-accession.

Play Brightcove video

UTV Political Editor Tracey Magee says: "The drum the SDLP always bang, particularly in a Westminster election, is the fact that they are the only nationalist party that takes their seats. That sets them apart from Sinn Fein.

"That played well for them last time out because of the Brexit row that was going on at the time, but Colum Eastwood is saying to the electorate, there are other issues that also need to have voices in Westminster, such as money, the funding from Westminster and Legacy.

"All the polling suggests that Labour are going to get a big majority - and they are sister parties with the SDLP - but they are the Social Democratic and Labour Party, Colum Eastwood has not been starry eyed about this. His position is that Labour have let down Northern Ireland in the past, and they want to be there to make sure that they don't do it again."

Alliance Party

Reform of Stormont’s devolved structures has been a long-term objective of the Alliance Party and unsurprisingly forms a key plank of its General Election manifesto.

It is one of the key pledges in its 43-page Leading Change manifesto document.

UTV Political Editor Tracey Magee says that while change at Stormont will need all local parties to agree, Alliance believes it needs to be driven from Westminster.

Alliance wants to remove the veto power to block decisions, and even collapse the institutions, which is held by the biggest unionist and nationalist parties, which currently are the DUP and Sinn Fein.

It is seeking to end the community designation system, which effectively hands blocs of unionists or nationalists a veto in contentious votes in both the Assembly and Executive.

The controversial method means parties, such as Alliance, that designate as neither cannot influence votes where the results are determined by how many unionists and nationalists support or reject a proposal.

Play Brightcove video

Alliance leader Naomi Long's interview on View From Stormont

Alliance insists this system is no longer fit for purpose, as an increasing number of MLAs in the Assembly are designated as “others” and are unable to have a say in contentious decisions.

It proposes an alternative method whereby controversial votes require a weighted majority to pass.

Alliance is also calling for changes to the mandatory coalition system that currently means a devolved government cannot be formed without the consent of both the biggest nationalist and biggest unionist party.

The party also wants to replace current first minister and deputy first minister titles at Stormont with two joint first ministers to reflect the co-equal status of the jobs.

The manifesto prioritises securing a new financial deal for Northern Ireland, with an improved funding model for the allocation of Treasury resources to the region. The party contends that recently agreed arrangements with the Treasury, whereby allocations to Northern Ireland are topped up by 24% to reflect the level of need in the region, do not go far enough.

The party is also seeking a review of existing and potential revenue-raising levers for Stormont and consideration of the devolution of more tax-varying powers to the devolved administration.

Alliance advocated for Remain in the 2016 Brexit referendum and contends that the UK’s exit from the EU has been “fundamentally destructive” for the United Kingdom.

It calls for a closer relationship with the EU and, in terms of specifics, advocates a negotiated agreement on veterinary medicines. That sort of deal is supported by Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer.

The manifesto calls for reform of government spending rules to free up funding to tackle climate change, a move the party says could facilitate a green new deal for Northern Ireland.

In urging changes to fiscal rules, the party argues that current pressures on public spending are preventing strategic investment on issues such as climate.

Alliance wants these spending limits revised to ensure money can be directed towards investing in policies to address global warming.

It argues that inaction on climate change is already costing the global economy trillions of pounds, and increased spending in that area would protect the environment as well as unlocking investment and job creation in the green economy.

Alliance is calling for a new injection of Government funding for the sector.

This demand comes after the UK Government re-profiled £150million earmarked for integrated education in the 2015 Fresh Start deal.

As part of this year’s agreement to restore devolution, the Government removed the ringfenced protection for that cash and instead allowed the Stormont Executive to spend it how it saw fit.

Alliance claims that decision has seen the integrated sector lose out on much-needed capital investment in new buildings. As such, it calls for a further Government funding commitment.

Alliance says families in Northern Ireland suffer from a “super-disparity” in terms of childcare support offered in the region compared with elsewhere in the UK.

Stormont recently agreed to top up the Government’s 20% tax-free childcare support payment to families by a further 15%. Alliance wants to see the Government increasing its 20% relief to 35% across the UK – with a cap on support also removed.

Alliance has long advocated dropping the voting age from 18 to 16. It does so again in this manifesto.

It also wants to see an end to the first-past-the-post voting system in UK general elections, and is advocating the system used in Assembly and council elections in Northern Ireland – the multi-member single transferable vote system of proportional representation.

The party is also calling for a directly elected House of Lords.

Play Brightcove video

UTV political editor Tracey Magee said: "Naomi Long says this is the time to reform the institutions before another crisis come over the horizon but ultimately change will have to be agreed by all the parties here but she believes it has to be driven by Westminster and supported by the Dublin government and she feels the more Alliance MPs there are will amplify the call.

"Alliance are calling for a closer relationship with the EU particularly wanting a veterinary agreement, Labour has also said it wants to agree to how agri products are checked between the UK, not only will the Alliance party want more MPs they'll be hoping that the polls are right and there will be a Labour government, because at this pledge they'll be pushing at an open door."

UUP

The Ulster Unionist Party (UUP) prioritises five “Ps” in its General Election manifesto – people, place, prosperity, public services and peace.

The party wants to see the 20% VAT rate levied on the tourism and hospitality sector lowered to the same rate that applies in the Republic of Ireland – 13.5%.

It says the move will allow providers north of the border to compete on a “level playing field”.

UTV Political Editor Tracey Magee says a good election for the party would be a 'shot in the arm' for it and its leader.

The UUP also wants corporation tax dropped from 25% to 15% in Northern Ireland to help attract investment and drive economic growth in the region.

The party advocates for the creation of a UK/Ireland wide energy market, with greater integration with the energy sector in Great Britain.

Play Brightcove video

UUP leader Doug Beattie in his interview on View from Stormont

The manifesto also proposes that all ports in Northern Ireland are designated “freeports” – a special government-assigned designation aimed at boosting investment in certain areas.

With the party holding the health portfolio in the Stormont Executive, it has used its manifesto to outline its plans for the under-pressure sector in Northern Ireland.

Those include driving ahead with reform and restructuring of health service delivery and a commitment to maintain the policy of pay parity between NI healthcare staff and their counterparts in GB.

The party says it will promote the “widely accepted definition of a woman as an adult female” and will seek to protect women’s spaces, sport and the language used to describe women.

The UUP says it supports a ban on conversion therapy, wants to work towards zero new HIV diagnoses by 2030, and ensure fertility services are provided to all without discrimination.

The party wants to see the controversial two-child limit on Universal Credit payments abolished.

It is also pressing for an increase in the carer’s allowance and a rise in the earnings cap applied to the benefit.

The party wants to increase the level of direct payments made to support farmers.

It also calls for a reduction in the compliance processes required on farmers.

The UUP wants to see 7,500 police officers in the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI). The current headcount sits at around 6,300.

The party advocates recruiting an extra 500 officers per year over the next three years, above and beyond the recruitment exercises already planned.

The party proposes splitting the Northern Ireland Public Prosecution Service into two sections – one of which would deal exclusively with legacy cases.It also wants the PSNI’s Legacy Investigation Branch expanded and better funded.

The party highlights concerns over Government defence policy, claiming the western approaches to the UK are being left unprotected.It has called for the reinstatement of an RAF base at Aldergrove in Co Antrim and said UK and Nato naval vessels should be pre-deployed to Northern Ireland ports ahead of operations in the Atlantic.

The UUP wants 2.5% of GDP spent on defence.

Play Brightcove video

UTV Political Editor Tracey Magee says: "The Ulster Unionist pitch to the voter this time around is that 'we are the honest voice, we are the party of integrity', and that's why he's playing up the health row at Stormont at the moment, because he's saying 'everybody else said they would stand up for health and they didn't - they voted against it in the budget, we're not prepared to do that', so that's his pitch to voters.

"The party has declined in recent elections - both local government and assembly, both in vote share and seats - so a win at Westminster would be a real shot in the arm, not only for the party, but also for Doug Beattie himself, who's facing his first Westminster election as leader."

Read our story on the TUV manifesto here and watch the leader interview here .

Read our story on People Before Profit's manifesto launch here and watch the leader interview here .

Read our story on the NI Conservative Party manifesto here and watch the leader interview here .

Read the Green Party manifesto here and watch its party leader interview here.

Catch up with the latest UTV Live on ITVX

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.