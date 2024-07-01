A Co Fermanagh man has appeared in court accused of an alleged retaliation attack on a man who assaulted him.

Appearing at Enniskillen Magistrates Court by videolink from police custody, 26-year-old Paul Sweeney confirmed his personal details and also that he understood the four charges against him, all alleged to have been committed on 28 June this year.

Sweeney, from Railway Park in Kesh, is accused of having a firearm or imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence, possessing ammunition in suspicious circumstances, possessing class A cocaine and class C pregabalin.

Giving evidence during a contested bail application Det. Const. Fielding told the court he believed he could connect Sweeney to each of the offences, adding that police were objecting to bail.

He told the court that according to the police case two men were walking along the Kesh Road on Friday evening and noticed that a small white van drove past them three times.

While they did not recognise the driver one of the men, who was previously prosecuted for assaulting Sweeney, allegedly recognised the defendant as being in the passenger seat.

DC Fielding said that as the van drove past them for the third time, according to the complainants Sweeney reached out “of the window holding a black pistol type firearm, similar to a Glock.”

The men saw and orange flash, heard a “loud bang” and they broth dropped to the ground as the van drove off, said the officer adding that neither man was hurt in the incident.

Police enquiries obtained CCTV footage which showed a white van parking outside Sweeney’s home a short time after the incident and when officers attended and arrested him, Sweeney told them “it’s a joke.”

During a search of the property officers found a “fired but intact blank, 9mm round in the dining room” while a search of a field to the rear of the property uncovered a box of the same ammunition with one round missing and an “empty gun box for a blank firing pistol.”

When the defendant was taken into custody and searched officers found the cocaine and pregabalin on his person.

The court heard that during police interviews Sweeney denied the firearms offences and claimed that the items in the field “could have been put there by anyone.”

DC Fielding revealed however that while a full forensic report would take a month, there had been a preliminary finding that swabs taken from Sweeney had evidence of “cartridge discharge residue.”

Turning to bail objections, the officer revealed that despite extensive searches the police had not yet located the firearm so there was a concern that if freed Sweeney could dispose of it.

The investigator also revealed that earlier this year, one of the complaints was given a community resolution order for an assault on Sweeney so there were fears that “this maybe a retaliation for his perceived lack of justice” and that may lead to an escalation in offending.

DC Fielding told the court there were fears that Sweeney was involved in drugs and revealing that threats had been made against him twice in the last year, the officer said police had concerns that he had armed himself to either protect himself or to cause fear for others.

By coincidence Sweeney had another case listed at court today, accusing him of having an air rifle without a certificate on 6 August last year and the officer said that related to an air rifle which did not work and the PPS had directed charges after Sweeney had declined a police caution.

Defence solicitor Ruaidhri Currie highlighted that in addition to Sweeney having a completely clear record, he also had mental health difficulties while the man arrested alongside him had been released on police bail.

Dep. District Judge Philip Mateer said while he would grant bail in the sum of £500, it would be on the basis that Sweeney is barred from the entirety of Co. Fermanagh and he is to have no contact with either the alleged victims or his co-accused.

In addition Sweeney must reside at an address approved by police, observe a curfew and will be electronically tagged.

The case was adjourned to 29 July.

