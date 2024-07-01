Play Brightcove video

#It was a magical end to Ireland's closing chapter of Taylor Swift's love story as the US superstar dazzled in an epic performance in Dublin's Aviva Stadium on Sunday night.

Rising from beneath the stage she opened her final night as she opens every concert on this world Eras tour with Miss Americana and the Heartbreak Prince.

‘It’s been a long time coming but it’s you and me, that’s my whole world,’ she sang.

And as the Pennysylvanian singer songwriter emerged she pointed to the 50,000 strong crowd and we all felt she was speaking directly to us.

Then with a sassy smile the 34-year-old confided: ‘nights one and two were just warm up shows’.

Her fans or ‘Swifties’ erupted and Taylor exploded into a three hour eclectic and exhaustive journey of non-stop hits.

What a spectacle it was.

From bursts of flames to dry ice, to confetti, undulating stages and fireworks.

The iconic entertainer and her ensemble were magnetic.

Was this an extra special performance because a certain American footballer was there supporting her - as our exclusive backstage footage reveals?

Travis Kelce presenting his partner playfully and proudly to us one last time as they made their exit - hidden by huge screens.

Or is this just how this consummate performer rolls?

The Kansas chiefs quarterback was not the only famous face in the audience.

Oscar-winning actress Julia Roberts was there as was Stevie Nicks ahead of the start of her European tour on Wednesday.

Taylor Swift described Nicks as her ‘hero’ and dedicated a special acoustic set to the musical legend, crediting the 76-year-old with paving the way for Swift and other female artists.

We luckily secured tickets after my sister-in-law's sterling efforts for hours on multiple devices - exactly a year ago.

Before last night I enjoyed her music and appreciated her talent and I would never have parted with that prized ticket - even with my co presenter Paul Clark (another Swiftie) angling for it live on air and jokingly offering me significant sums of money in exchange.

After last night’s show though I’m a convert.

Karma was an apt choice for a closing song.

‘Ask me what I learned from all those years?

Ask me what I earned from all those tears?

Ask me why so many fade, but I'm still here (I'm still, I'm still here) ….she belted.

….

‘Sweet like justice, karma is a queen’

Long may she reign.

