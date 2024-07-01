Play Brightcove video

Aontú launched its General Election manifesto at the Devenish Complex in west Belfast on Monday afternoon.

The party is fielding 10 candidates across Northern Ireland's 18 constituencies.

Among its key pledges are reforming the Stormont institutions and seeking the devolution of Corporation Tax, Excise Duties and Fuel Tax powers from Westminster.

The party also wants to tackle the immigration crisis by pushing for the development of an Irish Sea Border for people, whilst protecting the Common Travel Area.

Aontú leader Peadar Tóibín said: "We in Aontú are bringing to the table something completely different than the other political parties.

"Aontú is an innovative, solution-based political party. We're a party of common sense.

"And actually a lot of the political system in the north of Ireland has become incredibly stale in terms of solutions and one of the major aims of Aontú is to inject new energy into the development of solutions across the north of Ireland.

"There's never been more need for Aontú."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.