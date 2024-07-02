This is Jessy Clark outside his dream home – specially built to help make the youngster’s life a little bit easier.

The photo of the nine-year-old who has spina bifida and other complex needs was taken before his family was told they were under threat.

That threat – if he moved into this home in Antrim with his mother Carlyn and his sisters – they would be harmed.

The warning passed to his mum last week as soon as she touched down in Spain for a well-earned break.

Then in the early hours of Saturday – Jessy’s dream home was attacked and another house a few door’s up.

His great-grandmothers Pauline and Margaret, one a Catholic, the other a Protestant, are bravely standing up to the faceless cowards behind it all.

‘Sad, very sad,’’ said Pauline when asked how she felt.

Margaret added: “Feel ill can't eat, can't sleep. I don't know how we're going to break this to the child that we can't have this bungalow."

Jessy, who has been waiting for his dream home for a long time, has no idea what’s going on.

The new development is opposite the predominately loyalist Ballycraigy estate.

The homes were built for all – but Union flags and red, white and blue kerb stones soon marked out territory.

Police have confirmed Saturday’s attacks are being treated as sectarian hate crimes.

Patrols have also been stepped up. Chief Superintendent Jeremy Lindsay said: ‘’Acts of intimidation have no place whatsoever in today’s society and these must stop. Local people deserve much better.

"Everyone has the right to be respected, and to live free from the threat of intimidation or violence.

‘’I want to reassure the community that we are treating these incidents extremely seriously and we are carrying out a robust investigation.

‘’We want to make the Antrim area a safe place for all those who live there. This is something that must be achieved through out continuing work with partner agencies, local residents and community representative to find solution any any anti-social or criminal behaviour in the area.

‘’This collaborative problem-solving approach ensure that unacceptable behaviour will not go unchallenged.’’

Jessy's family have no idea why this innocent boy is being singled out.

“It would make me ashamed to call myself a Protestant in this day and age, if that's going on, because that wee child is taken to the bonfires and taking them to the bands every year by myself, even has wee Orange lolly pinned to his shirt,” said Margaret.

“So if it was loyalist, shame on you.”

Jessy’s mum is set to return from Spain in the next few days. They have the keys for their new home - and are desperate for the threat to be lifted.

“I’m asking them to have some empathy,” said Pauline. “For God’s sake have some empathy and have a look at what you are doing.”

