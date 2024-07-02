Play Brightcove video

A former Fonacab taxi driver who assaulted and threatened a front seat passenger with an imitation firearm whilst he was under the influence of cocaine was jailed for 10 months. Brian Alexander Stalford - who admitted he was 'acting the hardman' - will spend an additional 10 months on licence when is released from custody. The 49-year old father-of-two, from Park Avenue in east Belfast, pleaded guilty to a charge of possessing an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence and was sentenced by Judge Donna McColgan KC. During Tuesday's hearing, it emerged that Stalford issued the threat to the front-seat passenger over a drugs debt. His barrister Sean Devine said the "supreme irony" of the incident was that Stalford issued the threat to pay off his own drugs debt, and was under the influence of cocaine at the time. Belfast Crown Court heard that between March and June 2023 Stalford worked as a taxi driver for Fonacab in Belfast. On a date between March 1 and June 2, 2023, dashcam footage was recorded in his vehicle of himself driving with two male passengers on board in Holywood. The recording captured Stalford in possession of an imitation handgun resembling a 'Desert Eagle' self-loading pistol. During the journey, whilst brandishing the imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence, Stalford told the front seat passenger 'you are lucky I'm not taking your f*****g knees out as that's the mood I'm in'. Stalford also told the male 'what happens in the car stays in the car' and threatened to take his head off. After making a reference to the male's friend, who was in the back seat of the taxi, Stalford then struck the front-seat passenger in the face with the imitation firearm. Following this, Stalford told the front-seat passenger to 'do what you do and you make up what you f*****g need to make up quickly. You work your f*****g debt off. This, the court heard, was in relation to a drugs debt. Revealing how the footage came to be in the public domain was not known, Judge McColgan said Stalford was arrested on June 1, 2023. During an interview with police, he gave a 'no comment' response but did provide a pre-prepared statement in which he denied being in possession of an imitation firearm and assaulting anyone. Instead, he made the case that the item he had was a toy, and claimed that the two males in the taxi knew they were being recorded and consented to the actions that took place. Judge McColgan said that whilst the two passengers did not co-operate with the police investigation and did not make statements, they did not consent to what occurred. Crown barrister Natalie Pinkerton set out several aggravating which included the threat made to the front seat passenger and an assault on the same male with the imitation firearm. She added that the two passengers were unable to escape from the taxi during the incident Defence barrister Sean Devine, instructed by solicitor Mark Austin, branded the case as "highly unusual" and spoke of a "supreme irony". This, he said, was that the very behaviour Stalford was berating the front-seat passenger about was precisely why he found himself in that predicament - he was working off his own debt due to a "very substantial" cocaine addiction by calling in another debt. Mr Devine also revealed that due to his actions, Stalford both lost his employment and his long-term employability. Despite his initial denials, Stalford pleaded guilty to the charge and told a Probation Officer it occurred during a chaotic period in his life. He told Probation that at the time he was abusing cocaine on a daily basis which made him feel 'confident' and 'invincible'. Stalford said a friend had left the imitation firearm in his vehicle and that on the day in question he was under the influence of cocaine and used the item in an attempt to intimidate the front-seat passenger to pay money he owed to a friend. In addition, Stalford told probation the threatening behavior was 'out of character' and that he was 'acting the hardman'. Noting Stalford has 66 previous convictions, Judge McColgan said this included two prior charges for possessing an offensive weapon. She also noted that Stalford has expressed remorse and regret for his behaviour and has displayed victim empathy regarding the impact his actions will have had on both passengers. Addressing Stalford as he stood in the dock, Judge McColgan imposed the 20-month sentence and told him this was being split equally between prison and licence.

