A revised rail and bus service will operate in Northern Ireland from Wednesday 3 July until the autumn due to engineering work ahead of the opening of the new Belfast Grand Central Station.

The rail line between Lisburn and Lanyon Place will close and be replaced by bus substitutions, will others will terminate at Lanyon Place rather than Great Victoria Street.

The Enterprise service to Dublin will operate from Portadown to Dublin Connolly, while the return service will be met in Newry for a shuttlebus service to Belfast.

Translink changes

An express bus substitution service will operate between Lisburn and Europa Buscentre.

A shuttle service will operate between Lanyon Place and Europa Buscentre approximately every 30 minutes, serving stops adjacent to City Hospital, Queens University and Botanic.

Shuttle Service route:

Lanyon Station - For passengers going to Europa Buscentre

Great Victoria Street (Brennans Bar) - For passengers going to Botanic & City Hospita

Bradbury Place (Laverys) For passengers going to Botanic

Lisburn Road (City Hospital) For passengers going to City Hospital

University Road (Queens Students Union) For passengers going to Queens University

Bradbury Place (Benedicts) For passengers going to for City Centre

Great Victoria Street (Great Northern Mall For passengers going to Lanyon Place

Lanyon Place Station - For passengers boarding NI Railways Services to Larne, Bangor and Londonderry

Londonderry, Bangor & Larne Line services will operate to/from Lanyon Place

New bus lanes

Four new bus lanes have been operating in Belfast City Centre since Monday, July 1:

Howard Street – 24-hour bus lane on the approach to the Great Victoria Street junction. The left turn into Great Victoria Street will be for buses only.

Great Victoria Street - 7am to 7pm, Monday to Saturday, bus lane up to the junction with Bruce Street.

Bruce Street - 7am to 7pm, Monday to Saturday, bus lane up to the junction with Dublin Road.

Dublin Road - 7am to 7pm, Monday to Saturday, bus lane up to Shaftsbury Square.

