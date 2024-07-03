Play Brightcove video

Former DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson has been sent for trial over allegations of historical sex offences.

A district judge at Newry Magistrates’ Court said he was satisfied that Donaldson, 61, and his wife and co-accused Lady Eleanor Donaldson, 58, had a prima facie case to answer during a committal hearing. They will appear at Newry Crown Court on September 10 for an arraignment hearing ahead of their trial. During his court appearance on Wednesday, Donaldson was asked if he wanted to say anything in answer to the charges. He responded: “Not at this stage.” Donaldson is accused of one charge of rape, four of gross indecency and 13 charges of indecent assault. The charges span a time period between 1985 and 2008. Donaldson has previously indicated that he will contest the charges against him.

Lady Eleanor Donaldson appearing in court. Credit: Pacemaker.

Eleanor Donaldson faces charges of aiding and abetting in connection with the alleged offences. It has already been confirmed that Donaldson, who was the long-standing MP for Lagan Valley, is not running for re-election in the UK General Election this week. He was arrested and charged in relation to the historical sexual allegations at the end of March. Donaldson resigned as DUP leader and was suspended from the party after the allegations against him emerged. It is understood that in a letter to DUP party officers at the time, he made clear he would be “strenuously contesting” all charges against him.

