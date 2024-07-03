Police have said a 'gas explosion' has closed a Co Antrim road.

In a statement, a police spokesperson said: "The Templepatrick Road in Ballyclare has been closed to traffic due to a gas explosion in the area.

"Cordons are in place and the public are advised to avoid the area at this time while emergency services attend."

