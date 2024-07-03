A police officer was left traumatised after a vicious dog attack in Belfast.

The officers were attending a house in Silverstream Avenue in the north of the city on June 26.

In a video that has been shared widely on social media, the dog can been see latching on to one of the officer's feet while another tries desperately to separate it.

The woman officer was left with an injury to her foot.

Police said the council dog warden was contacted. While Belfast City Council said an investigation had begun.

The Police Federation which represents officers, said the attack was an example of the dangers faced by police on a daily basis.

Chair, Liam Kelly, said: “This was a traumatising incident for the officer who, despite the efforts of her colleague, was unable to extricate herself from the grip of the attacking dog.

"The ferocity and intensity of the attack was there for all to see. It was only when the officer’s boot was torn from her foot that she was able to make good her escape. An investigation is currently underway in conjunction with Belfast City Council and we await the outcome of that.

"My thoughts and best wishes are with this officer, who was required to attend hospital for treatment to her injured foot, and her colleague. They are both receiving support from their local management, Federation representatives and work colleagues. This is just another example of the dangers our officers face on a daily basis when carrying out their duties.”

Police said they were aware of the video circulating online.

"Officers were at a property in the Silverstream Avenue area of north Belfast on Wednesday, 26th June when an officer was attacked by a dog," Their statement said. "The officer sustained an injury to her foot after the dog latched onto her boot. Another officer who was present at the time of the dog attack thankfully was not injured. "The dog warden has been contacted in relation to this report and enquiries remain ongoing.

Belfast City Council said: Our Dog Warden service has been made aware of a dog attack on Wednesday 26 June 2024 involving an officer of the PSNI in north Belfast. We cannot comment further while this investigation is ongoing.

