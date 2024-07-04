Play Brightcove video

On Trains, buses and the glider. Assaults have become common place on Northern Ireland's public transport network.

Between 2019 and 2024 there were 392 assaults on Translink workers, which is roughly one every five days.

One worker is calling on those carrying out the attacks to ask themselves, what if it was a member of their family or themselves, as attacks rise.

Since 2019 there have been 113 assaults on staff on trains, 178 on buses and 101 on glider services.

Mervyn Adair has been working on the Glider for six years. He is a Customer and Revenue Protection Officer, who has experienced this violence first hand....

"I was poutting two people off who did not have valid tickets to travel. They became verbally abusive, so I put on the camera, they then became violent and attacked me and my colleague. Mervyn said.

He added: " I got punched in the face and got a suspected broken nose and mild concussion and I had to attend hospital.

"My colleague who was with me, got kicked in the leg and had to get medical treatment to his leg."

Mervyn also urged those who carry out attacks to think about who they are attacking.

"They have to remember they have family members, we all have people at home, wives, children, mothers, fathers all out there doing a job.

"They've got family members out doing a job, I would like to ask them, would they want that to happen to their family members."

