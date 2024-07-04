Play Brightcove video

A family who were threatened over a move to a new home for their nine year old with spina bifida say a weight has been lifted off their shoulders after they were given assurances they could move into the specially adapted house in Antrim

The home that nine year old Jessy Clark was due to move into was attacked at the weekend, with windows smashed and paint thrown over the walls.

After speaking out earlier this week his great grandmothers say the feel more secure now that the community is behind them.

“The guy, he looked me in the eye and he says ‘it's been resolved, you can, you know, you can move in’,” Margaret Hart said.

“He says ‘it's been resolved and it was a beta community group that got it resolved for you’.

“And I said, ‘well, how do I thank themons?’

“And he says, well, ‘if you want to go on publicly and thank him, he says it would much appreciate it’.

But the ordeal has taken a toll on the family.

“he upset of the attacks and all it will probably take a while for, you know, it to settle down, you know, with us because we've been under a lot of pressure, this past week and, you know, we, we hope that we'll, you know, we hope that there won't be any more, you know,” said Pauline O’Loan.

“And, as I say, we're just putting our faith in the community, just to stand behind us.”

