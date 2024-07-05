Alliance claim historic win in DUP stronghold of Lagan Valley

Play Brightcove video

The Alliance Party has triumphed in the DUP stronghold of Lagan Valley – the seat formerly held by ex-party leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson.

The DUP could also be on the cusp of a seismic defeat in North Antrim, with Ian Paisley facing a shock loss to TUV leader Jim Allister.

Sorcha Eastwood defeated DUP candidate Jonathan Buckley in the high-profile contest in Lagan Valley.

However, Alliance lost in its two other main targets – North Down and East Belfast.

Sinn Fein’s Michelle O’Neill and Mary Lou McDonald arrive at Meadowbank Sports Arena, Magherafelt Credit: Niall Carson/PA

Donaldson did not stand for re-election in Lagan Valley, having stepped down as leader in March when he was charged with historical sexual offences – charges he denies.

Reacting to her landmark victory, Ms Eastwood said: “It’s a fantastic night for us but it’s also a fantastic night for the people of Lagan Valley.”

She added: “I’m a Lagan Valley girl born and bred, and this has been in our heart for a long time and I’m just delighted.”

Ms Eastwood said it was a “huge” moment for the party, for her and her community.

In other results Sinn Fein won seven seats, the same it won in 2019 but this time as Northern Ireland's biggest party. It marks a hattrick of the party coming out as the largest in the last council and Assembly elections.

One race that few predicted would be tight was North Antrim but the DUP’s Mr Paisley is facing defeat at the hands of Mr Allister. It is thought Mr Paisley has lost by a few hundred votes, however, he has asked for a recount.

The DUP was also dealt a heavy defeat in South Antrim as former health minister Robin Swann took the seat.

Sinn Fein's Pat Cullen held Fermanagh South Tyrone over the challenge from Ulster Unionist councillor Diana Armstrong.

Michelle O’Neill said: “The politics of this election was very much about the politics here at home, about making the Executive and the Assembly work.”

T he SDLP meanwhile, held its two seats in Foyle and South Belfast.

