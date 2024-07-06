Play Brightcove video

SECRETARY OF STATE VISIT

Northern Ireland's new Secretary of State Hilary Benn is at Hillsborough Castle this evening and has just held talks with first minister Michelle O'Neill and Deputy First Minister Emma-Little Pengelly. The meeting comes ahead of a visit in the next few days by the Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer.

Mr Benn said he looked forward to building on their relationship in the months ahead. He has also spoken to representatives of the other main parties after flying over from London this afternoon.

CITY HOSPITAL CAR ATTACK

Police have described the actions of vandals who attacked more than 10 cars in the grounds of the City Hospital last night as reckless. Police say the alarm was raised after 10pm that the windscreens of the vehicles had been broken.

An investigation is underway and officers are trawling through CCTV footage to see if they can find any clues about those responsible.

ARDOYNE RULING

Restrictions have been placed on a contentious Orange Order parade on the Twelfth in north Belfast - in the morning and the return in the evening.

The Parades Commission has ruled the march, involving around 100 people, must not pass the Ardoyne shopfronts.

The commission said while there are clear and significant difficulties it is apparent no-one wants to return to the violence of the past. The same restriction applies for another parade at the flashpoint on the 13th.

DUBLIN DEATHS

The bodies of two men aged in their 40s have been recovered from a canal in Dublin this morning.

Gardai are investigating the circumstances surrounding the discovery of the bodies in the Grand Parade area of the city.

Both men were pronounced dead at the scene. Post-mortem examinations are being carried out to establish the exact cause of the deaths.

ROSSNOWLAGH

The annual Twelfth of July celebrations returned to the seaside village of Rossnowlagh in Co Donegal this afternoon. Thousands of people came to see the band, with more 50 lodges taking part in the parade from counties Donegal, Cavan, Leitrim and Monaghan, as well as visiting Orangemen from across Northern Ireland.

