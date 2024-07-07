Play Brightcove video

PRIME MINISTER VISIT

New Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer is arriving in Northern Ireland tonight ahead of a meeting with the First and deputy First Ministers on Monday.

Secretary of State Hilary Benn has already met political leaders here and earlier he went on his first walk-out in Belfast.

Pressed on how much additional cash will be handed over to help build Casement Park - he urged people to bear with him.

ARSON ATTACK

Three coaches have been destroyed in an arson attack in Larne in the early hours of Sunday Morning. A fourth coach was also damaged in the Victoria Road area of the town.

An investigation is underway but a motive has yet to be established. Police have appealed for information.

DRUMCREE MARCH

The annual Drumcree parade in Portadown, which was the scene of serious violence in the past, has passed off peacefully.

It is 26 years since the Orange Orange parade was banned from marching down the predominately nationalist Garvachy road in the town.

SUPERBKIES

Turning to sport and in Motor-racing, Northern Irishman Glen Irwin took victory in the second British Superbike race at Snetterton in Norfolk.

The win comes off the back of a fifth place finish on Saturday for the Carrickfergus man and sees him maintain his lead at the top of the standings after 14 races.

GAA

Turning to sport and in Gaelic games, Derry have successfully defend their All-Ireland Minor football title.

A palmed finish from Cody Rocks 10 minutes from time was the key score as the oak leaf county defeated Ulster rivals Armagh 2-7 to 0-10 at Healy Park.

The win is Derry's seventh All-Ireland title at this level and a third in five years.

