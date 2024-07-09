Play Brightcove video

Irish golfer Leona Maguire would like to see more of a team aspect introduced to the Olympic Games.

She’ll represent Ireland next month along with Stephanie Meadows in the women’s competition, while Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry will compete for Ireland in the men’s event.

However, they’ll all be competing as individuals as the two tournaments are played as singles stroke competitions over four 18-hole rounds.

“There’s a lot of options on what they could do, it would be nice to see to see more of a team aspect to it the way they do in tennis with the doubles and the mixed doubles,” Maguire told UTV.

“I think there are plans for Los Angeles to introduce more a team aspect of it and I was chatting to Shane about it during the week and I think it would be nice to have that bit more of a team dynamic whether that’s fourballs or foursomes or whatever format it takes.

“Being a team and playing for your country is a big aspect to the Olympics and it would be nice to have that more of a team aspect rather than the usual four rounds of stroke play like any other event.

“But at the same time four rounds of stroke play does separate the field and generally the best come to the top in a four round event, so it’s just getting the balance.”

Maguire warmed up for the Games with a maiden European Tour win at the Aramco Team Series in London.

