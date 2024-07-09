Play Brightcove video

Northern Ireland's new and returning MPs have made the journey to Westminster for the return of parliament.

There is a record number of new MPs following last week's historic General Election.

Of the 335 new members, seven of Northern Ireland's 18 MPs are fresh faces for the Commons benches.

MPs packed out the Commons for the re-election of Sir Lindsay Hoyle as Speaker. Among those he called to speak were the DUP's Gavin Robinson, SDLP leader Colum Eastwood, Alliance's Sorcha Eastwood and TUV leader Jim Allister.

The speaker also had special mention for Jim Shannon, MP for Strangford.

Play Brightcove video

Sir Lindsay Hoyle’s speech was littered with light-hearted moments and reflections as he referred to the “Rees-Mogg conga”, in a nod to the queuing system set up for votes by former Commons leader Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg during the pandemic. He added: “It was of course an honour to represent this House at the lying in state of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth, to present the address to the new King in Westminster Hall, to attend his coronation. “Needless to say in this role you need staying power. I’ve already been the speaker during the tenure of three prime ministers, two monarchs and one Jim Shannon.”

Play Brightcove video

DUP leader Gavin Robinson also welcomed Sir Lindsay Hoyle, making reference to his earlier mention of DUP MP Jim Shannon. He said: “Congratulations Mr Speaker-elect, we are thrilled to see you back in your seat but for those new members of parliament who have yet to understand just how this place works, some of them will learn through time that Jim Shannon needed no further encouragement.” He also stressed the commitment of the speaker to the office, thanking him for his services to democracy.

SDLP leader Colum Eastwood has joked new MPs should not fall out with the Speaker. It came after Reform UK leader Nigel Farage, sat behind Mr Eastwood, elicited groans when he criticised Sir Lindsay Hoyle’s predecessor John Bercow as a “little man”. The SDLP leader said: “I want to take this opportunity also to welcome all the new members, even the ones that I profoundly disagree with. The one piece of advice I have to give every new member here is to remember that the Speaker doesn’t just chair the meetings – he’s the boss. “He is in charge of everything around this place and I would do well be it not to fall out with him.” Mr Eastwood suggested “sucking up sometimes is good” before saying, to laughter: “I would to take this opportunity to say that Mr Speaker, to thank you and congratulating you. He had earlier said: “We look forward to holding the new Government to account with the promises that they’ve made to the people of the north of Ireland.”

Alliance MP Sorcha Eastwood said her presence in the Commons demonstrates a “changing” Northern Ireland, meanwhile Traditional Unionist Voice MP Jim Allister said he would be on his “best behaviour”. Speaking in the Commons, the Lagan Valley said: “My presence here demonstrates a changing, more-shared and integrating Northern Ireland, and of that in alliance we are very proud.” She added: “All of us in this House do owe a debt of gratitude to our constituents, I will never forget the constituents of Lagan Valley and I join with everybody in the whole House in looking forward to committing to public service for all.” TUV leader Jim Allister, who was sat beside Reform leader Nigel Farage, said he hoped to have a cordial relationship with the speaker.

“With me on my best behaviour, and you at your tolerant best, I trust that we will have a mutually cordially relationship going forward. I will certainly draw upon your guidance and the experience that you bring to this House.”

Mr Allister told the Commons he has a “very clear message” that “Northern Ireland’s place within this United Kingdom must be restored”. The North Antrim MP added: “We must end the partitioning of our kingdom by a foreign border, and we must end a situation where 300 areas of law in Northern Ireland are not controlled by this House, not controlled by Stormont, but controlled by a foreign Parliament, that is an appalling constitutional afront. And my focus in this House will be in playing my part in seeking to redress that gross inequity.” Independent unionist Alex Easton, the UUP’s Robin Swann and the Alliance Party’s Sorcha Eastwood were among the record number of new members of the Commons who were sworn in on Tuesday.

Northern Ireland’s other three new MPs, Sinn Féin’s Pat Cullen, Dáire Hughes and Cathal Mallaghan won’t take their seats in line with the party’s policy of abstaining.

Tuesday begins the process of swearing in which will last three days. To be officially sworn in MPs have to take a parliamentary oath and then sign a book called the 'Test Roll'.

Government MPs go first, followed by some other senior figures. MPs are not allowed to speak in debates, vote or receive their salary until they make an oath or solemn affirmation of allegiance to the Crown.

In all, The Commons was due to welcome 335 new members, which surpasses the 1945 record of 327. There are also an additional 15 people returning to Parliament after some time away, which brings the total number to 350.

The parliamentary year will formally start following the State Opening of Parliament, which will be held on July 17.

The King's Speech at the State Opening will set out the government's proposed policies and legislation for the coming session.

Catch up with the latest UTV Live on ITVX

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.