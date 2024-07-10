Calls have been made for the removal of a 'police car' that has been placed on top of a bonfire in Co Tyrone.

The mock PSNI vehicle appeared on a pyre in Moygashel yesterday.

It comes as preparations continue across Northern Ireland for the traditional eleventh night bonfires ahead of Twelfth of July celebrations.

In a statement on Wednesday afternoon, the PSNI said it is "aware of a vehicle being placed on a bonfire in the Main Road area of Moygashel".

District Commander for Mid Ulster Superintendent Michael O’Loan added: “We will continue to engage with the landowner, statutory partners and the local community to ensure members of the public and residents are kept safe.”

Alliance Councillor Eddie Roofe has called for the removal of the car and other items.

Councillor Roofe said: “It is shameful to continuously see such acts of intimidation and offense during bonfire celebrations.

"This bonfire in previous years has been called out for its offensive and sectarian displays, and it appears that this year is no different.

“I utterly condemn the placing of these items on the bonfire, which are used to instil hatred and intimidation, and call on those managing the bonfire to remove them immediately. There is no place in our community for this type of inappropriate behaviour."

He added: “Alliance promotes the safe and respectful celebration of culture and tradition, including bonfires, but respect must come from everyone. This bonfire display also demonstrates a complete disregard for health and safety, as the car could fall off and potentially harm people. “The people behind this bonfire do not represent the community as a whole, but we cannot move forward together and have collective respect for one another if we continue to see these disappointing and inappropriate displays year on year.”

Craigyhill's world record bonfire attempt Credit: Pacemaker

A bonfire in the Craigyhill housing estate in Larne, Co Antrim, has been described as the tallest in Northern Ireland.

The fires are traditionally ignited on the eve of the “Twelfth of July” – a day when members of Protestant loyal orders parade to commemorate the Battle of Boyne in 1690.

