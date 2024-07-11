A man has appeared in court in Londonderry charged in connection with rioting in the city.

The 36-year-old is charged with committing offences linked to attacks on police during a hoax bomb alert in the Creggan area on Tuesday evening.

Police said young children were reported to be involved.

The officers were attacked with petrol and paint bombs as well as with pieces of masonry and fireworks when they responded to a report of a sudden death at Magowan Park in the Creggan Estate.

David Monteith from St Columb's Wells in the city centre who has been charged with riot, disorderly behaviour and criminal damage.A police officer told the court that the defendant was identified at the scene of the rioting when he climbed onto the bonnet of a police Land Rover before pulling on the protective window grill.

Police objected to bail.

Defence solicitor Keith Kyle said the defendant, who has serious addiction issues, had re-engaged with the community addiction services following his recent release from custody. He said the investigation into the incident could take months to complete and could involve other defendants being brought to court.Bail was refused and the defendant was remanded in custody until next month.

