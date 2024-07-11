Carrick man Josh Colligan was, according to his brother Lee, "loyal" above all else.

It is for this reason that the schoolteacher decided to be loyal to him one year on from his brother's death and keep his memory alive, while raising money for the disease which left his marathon-running, camping-loving, ex-soldier brother bedridden.

Lee packed his camping gear and headed to Kinsale in County Cork.

From here, he would walk 2,500 winding kilometres of the Wild Atlantic Way and the rugged North Coast, raising thousands of pounds and euros for Myalgic Encephalomyelitis, or Chronic Fatigue Syndrome in the process.

Josh died at the age of 29 in August 2023, six years after after falling ill with ME, which left him reliant on his family for care.

"Josh had actually booked flights to go and do the Camino de Santiago just before he fell ill, and he always thought he would have to just put it off for a year," said Lee.

"He never got to do it, so I wanted a challenge that he would have been proud of.

"I also wanted a challenge that family and friends could be a part of."

Indeed, many loved ones travelled to accompany him for legs of the journey.

"It's been lovely," he continued.

"Dad has been there from day one, we've had mum down, we've had cousins down, my friends, Josh's friends, it's been a real team effort."

Strangers helped him too.

The t-shirt he was wearing inspired conversations, and kind souls took him in to give him a bed, a sofa, plenty of meals and even cash donations.

Lee's morale was also boosted by the wildlife he encountered along the way - he befriended dogs, horses and even sheep.

"There were blisters, there was tendonitis, but I just feel that I'm so fortunate to be able to do it.

"I'm raising awareness for ME and people who suffer from that don't have that as an option so I'm very privileged that I was able to walk it.

"There've been emotional days that have been very tough but I know that Josh has been with me and he's very proud of me."

Lee walked the last stage on his own, stopping off at the graveyard en route to the finish line where crowds were gathered.

The money raised is to be donated to Action for ME and the Irish ME/CFS Association, and more information on Josh’s story can be found at https://awalkforme.com/.

