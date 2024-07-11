Play Brightcove video

For anyone to reach the grand old age of 100 is a feat in itself.

To still be playing sport at that age is something even more remarkable - but Eamonn Lennon is doing just that.

He has just marked his 100th birthday and did so by playing a game that he's loved and played for nearly half of his life - bowls.

The Castlewellan centenarian is a member of Newcastle Bowling Club. The club invited other teams from across Ireland to their home turf to celebrate Eamonn's birthday in a special testimonial match which the birthday boy starred in.

His prowess even helped the Newcastle club's first team win a national title last year - at the age of 99.

A champion of the game, a gentleman to many.

"Eamonn played alongside my father," said Gary Glavin, chairperson of Newcastle Bowling Club.

"To be able to step out onto the green, still alongside Eamonn, and play competitive bowls... he's an inspiration to us. He's a beacon to everything you can achieve if you're willing to put the effort in yourself."

Eamonn also plays rounds of golf and Royal County Down golf club most of the week, depending on the weather.

There's no sign of him stopping either sport, just yet.

