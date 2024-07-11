An Irish woman who had been subject to a travel ban in Dubai has returned home, according to a group representing her.

Tori Towey’s case was raised this week when the Irish Parliament was told the flight attendant from Co Roscommon had been a victim of domestic abuse and was charged with attempted suicide.

Dubai authorities had also banned her from leaving the state, the Dail chamber heard.

On Wednesday, efforts in her case were ramped up by the Irish Government and the Irish Embassy in the United Arab Emirates.

The Irish Parliament was told later on Wednesday that the travel ban had been lifted, and the Detained in Dubai group said the charges against Ms Towey had also been dropped.

On Thursday morning, Radha Stirling, of Detained in Dubai, who has been speaking on Ms Towey’s behalf, posted on social media on Thursday morning: “She’s home.”

Catch up with the latest UTV Live on ITVX

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.