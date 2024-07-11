Hundreds of bonfires are set to be lit across Northern Ireland later.

The pyres, ranging from towering structures to beacons, sited at an estimated 300 locations, will mainly be lit on Thursday night, however some were lit on Wednesday.

In Moygashel a mock police car was burned on top of bonfire.

Hundreds of pallets were placed in a cylindrical tower to create the structure. A Vauxhall car decorated like a PSNI vehicle was placed on top of the bonfire prior to the burning.

The bonfire was also adorned with an Irish tricolour flag and a banner reading “Saoirse don Phalaistin” – an Irish phrase for Freedom for Palestine. Hundreds of people gathered to watch the towering pyre burn. The unstable structure quickly toppled over into some trees. Kenny Donaldson, director of the South East Fermanagh Foundation victims’ group, said the burning of the fake police car was “wrong on every level”, as he rejected an assertion that it represented artistic expression. Mr Donaldson said: “Some will claim that this is just a bit of crack and that those who have issues with it are way too sensitive or motivated by anti-Protestant/unionist cultural bias. “Let us be clear why we oppose this action: each and every member of the PSNI puts their life on the line each and every day within a society where there remains individuals committed to murdering them.”

Mr Donaldson paid respect to the families of murdered PSNI officers Stephen Carroll and Ronan Kerr, as well as those who had survived attempts on their life, including Peadar Heffron and John Caldwell. He added: “Those who stand by this development and do not speak out against it are complicit with this terrible misjudgment which has caused hurt and bewilderment amongst the police community and amongst many others.” It is not the first time a bonfire in the area has attracted significant attention. In 2023, a boat was placed on top of the pyre in Moygashel, themed as an anti-Northern Ireland Protocol bonfire. The vessel was to represent unionist and loyalist communities’ opposition to post-Brexit trading arrangements across the Irish Sea. The boat was adorned with an Irish flag, a picture of then-taoiseach Leo Varadkar and a banner that read: “Good Friday Agreement? That ship has sailed.” The bonfires are an annual tradition in loyalist neighbourhoods across Northern Ireland every year ahead of Orange Order parades on July 12.

Craigyhill bonfire

One of the tallest bonfires in recent years has been at Craigyhill in Larne, which reportedly reached 62 metres in 2022.

Most bonfires pass off without incident, but several continue to be the source of controversy.

Last year, there was condemnation after an image of Sinn Fein vice president and now First Minister Michelle O’Neill appeared on a bonfire in Co Tyrone along with Irish flags.

In 2023 police received 68 reported incidents, including 21 alleged hate crimes involving the burning of election posters or effigies, and 47 alleged hate-related incidents, including the burning of flags.

The fires are traditionally ignited on the eve of July 12 – before thousands of members of the Orange Order and accompanying marching bands take to the streets at 18 locations across Northern Ireland to commemorate the Battle of the Boyne in 1690.

The battle at the Boyne river, north of Dublin, saw King William of Orange defeat Catholic King James II to secure a Protestant line of succession to the British crown.

July 11-12 are among the busiest days of the year for the Police Service of Northern Ireland who are expecting to deploy 4,000 officers and staff – around two thirds of the force – in a public safety operation.

The cost of the policing operation is expected to be around £4.5million.

