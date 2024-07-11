Play Brightcove video

UTV understands that a small number of biomedical scientists have been referred to their regulator after concerns were raised about their fitness to practice.

It follows a major review into cervical screening in the Southern Trust, which has led to the recall of more than 17 thousand smear test results. Some of the women affected referred the matter to The Health and Care Professions Council, and they've expressed anger having heard that the Trust itself hadn't done so - due to what the Trust described as ‘insufficient information’.

Heather Thompson and Tracey Bell are two of the women who are part of the major review into cervical screening in the Southern Trust. Fortunately they both received the all clear but only after months of anxious waiting. The recall of the results of more than 17,000 women was announced last October after the intervention of a whistleblower and then a report by the royal college of pathologists which identified significant failings in the laboratory as far back as 2008. Now these campaigners - among others - known as ladies with letters - have called for the screeners involved to be investigated by the body which regulates their profession. SOT The group are repeating their call for a public inquiry and have requested a meeting with the new health minister Mike Nesbitt. SOT The Southern Trust previously revealed the biomedical scientists identified as underperforming in the report which sparked the review were still employed by the trust but doing other duties. In today's statement they said that while they had been in contact with the Health care professions council or HCPC 'no screeners had been referred to the HCPC by the Southern Trust at this time due to what they described as' insufficient information' however they added that was being 'kept under review' - a move which has angered the women involved. SOT The HCPC said they do not share details or information about individual cases where there are ongoing investigations and legal processes. The Southern Trust say their review is now 97 percent complete. Heather and Tracey may be leading the fight but there are many more women and their families affected by this scandal who are demanding answers.

