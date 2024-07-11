Play Brightcove video

Thousands of Orange Order members and hundreds of bands will be taking part in the annual 12th July parades at various locations. The Police have advised that there will be significant travel disruption.

There are many Orange Order parades over the summer months, but the 12th of July is the largest.

This year marks the 334th anniversary of the Battle of the Boyne.

Back in 1690, King William III, also known as William of orange, claimed victory over King James II.

There are 18 parades taking place in various locations including Belfast, Ballygawley, Carrickfergus, Killylea, Londonderry and Irvinestown.

Most parade swill start between half 10 and 11 o'clock with return parades taking place from late afternoon into the early evening.

One parade has already taken place - that was on Saturday 6th July in County Donegal for the traditional parade in Rossnowlagh.

Police have advised that the parades will have a knock on effect for any travel plans you may have tomorrow.

The PSNI have said some roads will be closed from mid-morning through to the afternoon.

And if you're looking to use public transport - Translink have urged people to check their website for the latest details. In the lead up to those parades, bonfires were lit across Northern Ireland last night. UTV will have the latest on all of these events and more on our website - just search UTV News.

